Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARQT is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARQT is 77.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.22% of that float. On January 03, 2024, ARQT’s average trading volume was 4.34M shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that We present three small biotech stocks, which most analysts on Wall Street are optimistic about. These companies have upside potential for 2024 following signals of a stabilizing market.

ARQT’s Market Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has experienced a 15.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 86.41% rise in the past month, and a -27.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.56% for ARQT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.86% for ARQT’s stock, with a -55.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $4 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARQT Trading at 48.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares surge +72.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Matsuda Masaru, who sale 1,850 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Nov 21. After this action, Matsuda Masaru now owns 46,634 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $3,661 using the latest closing price.

Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L., the 10% Owner of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, purchase 80,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L. is holding 8,764,232 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -122.80, with -72.65 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.