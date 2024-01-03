ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBB) has decreased by -12.55 when compared to last closing price of 2.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 134.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

Is It Worth Investing in ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBB) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARBB is 1.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARBB on January 03, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

ARBB’s Market Performance

ARBB stock saw an increase of 134.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 135.92% and a quarterly increase of 32.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.37% for ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 82.67% for ARBB’s stock, with a -6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARBB Trading at 96.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.41%, as shares surge +125.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBB rose by +134.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.28. In addition, ARB IOT Group Ltd saw -12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.86 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARB IOT Group Ltd stands at +16.56. The total capital return value is set at 47.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.30.

Based on ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.