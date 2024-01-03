Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) has plunged by -3.26 when compared to previous closing price of 19.32, but the company has seen a -10.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Applied Optoelectronics reported improved financial performance for Q3-2023, with a 10% increase in revenue YoY. The company’s stock price has been on a year-long uptrend, gaining 900% over 12 months and 1000% YTD. The stock is currently rated as a hold due to overvaluation, but the company’s optimistic outlook and potential in the AI market make it a buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AAOI is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AAOI is $21.00, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for AAOI is 32.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.82% of that float. The average trading volume of AAOI on January 03, 2024 was 2.60M shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

The stock of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has seen a -10.57% decrease in the past week, with a 41.06% rise in the past month, and a 65.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.26% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.99% for AAOI’s stock, with a 122.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +653.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.21. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua), who sale 20 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) now owns 251,331 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, valued at $474 using the latest closing price.

Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua), the *** of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, sale 42,779 shares at $22.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) is holding 251,351 shares at $958,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -33.13, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.