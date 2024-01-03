Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Williams Cos Inc (WMB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) is above average at 16.05x. The 36-month beta value for WMB is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WMB is $38.50, which is $2.98 above than the current price. The public float for WMB is 1.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of WMB on January 03, 2024 was 6.44M shares.

WMB stock's latest price update

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 34.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that The Williams Companies is a well-run midstream company with a well-supported 5.1% dividend yield and a growing dividend. The acquisition of MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company has positively impacted the company’s financials. The midstream firm saw its FY 2023 YTD EBITDA grow 9% year over year, in part due to past acquisitions of natural gas assets.

WMB’s Market Performance

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has seen a 1.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.45% decline in the past month and a 7.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for WMB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for WMB’s stock, with a 8.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WMB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WMB Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMB rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.14. In addition, Williams Cos Inc saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMB starting from Hallam Scott A., who sale 7,193 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Hallam Scott A. now owns 226,973 shares of Williams Cos Inc, valued at $237,369 using the latest closing price.

Hallam Scott A., the SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex of Williams Cos Inc, sale 7,194 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Hallam Scott A. is holding 234,166 shares at $230,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.31 for the present operating margin

+34.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Cos Inc stands at +18.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 24.16, with 5.63 for asset returns.

Based on Williams Cos Inc (WMB), the company’s capital structure generated 200.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.77. Total debt to assets is 45.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.