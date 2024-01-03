Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU)

The 36-month beta value for SIDU is also noteworthy at -1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SIDU is 69.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on January 03, 2024 was 385.01K shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has dropped by -20.89 compared to previous close of 8.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 87.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that Shares of multifaceted space economy specialist Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU ) skyrocketed on Thursday, gaining about 200% in the afternoon session. Catapulting sentiment was management’s announcement earlier this morning that it laid the groundwork for a critical satellite launch in the first quarter of next year.

SIDU’s Market Performance

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen a 87.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.36% gain in the past month and a -50.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 65.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.13% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.16% for SIDU’s stock, with a -64.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 65.89%, as shares surge +31.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +87.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Sidus Space Inc saw -20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc, valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35. Equity return is now at value -185.62, with -104.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 102.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.