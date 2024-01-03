Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE)

The 36-month beta value for PLSE is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLSE is $5.00, which is -$6.02 below than the current price. The public float for PLSE is 16.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.81% of that float. The average trading volume of PLSE on January 03, 2024 was 258.85K shares.

PLSE) stock’s latest price update

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.97 compared to its previous closing price of 12.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Philip Taylor – IR Kevin Danahy – President and CEO Darrin Uecker – CTO and Director Mitchell Levinson – Chief Strategy Officer Michael Koffler – VP of Finance Bob Duggan – Chairman Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Pulse Biosciences Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

PLSE’s Market Performance

Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has experienced a -12.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.04% rise in the past month, and a 171.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.97% for PLSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for PLSE’s stock, with a 75.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PLSE Trading at 44.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE fell by -12.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +256.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc saw -9.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 17,999 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Dec 12. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 36,984,179 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc, valued at $164,691 using the latest closing price.

DUGGAN ROBERT W, the Director of Pulse Biosciences Inc, purchase 90,118 shares at $9.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that DUGGAN ROBERT W is holding 36,966,180 shares at $843,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8293.86 for the present operating margin

-1797.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulse Biosciences Inc stands at -8357.86. The total capital return value is set at -96.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.48. Equity return is now at value -135.34, with -51.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -76,452.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.