Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Neximmune Inc (NEXI)

The 36-month beta value for NEXI is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NEXI is 0.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.41% of that float. The average trading volume of NEXI on January 03, 2024 was 308.72K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NEXI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI) has jumped by 236.83 compared to previous close of 2.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 266.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Following a dramatic spike in shares yesterday, exchange operators at Nasdaq pulled the circuit breaker on NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI ). Though seemingly offering innovative solutions to disease treatment, the biotechnology firm has lost almost all its value since its initial public offering in 2021.

NEXI’s Market Performance

NEXI’s stock has risen by 266.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.22% and a quarterly rise of 62.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.84% for Neximmune Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 179.55% for NEXI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NEXI Trading at 169.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +92.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI rose by +260.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Neximmune Inc saw 260.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from Roemer Alan S., who sale 3,992 shares at the price of $1.94 back on Nov 22. After this action, Roemer Alan S. now owns 0 shares of Neximmune Inc, valued at $7,758 using the latest closing price.

Roemer Alan S., the Director of Neximmune Inc, sale 3,833 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Roemer Alan S. is holding 3,992 shares at $8,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

The total capital return value is set at -107.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.32. Equity return is now at value -156.79, with -121.49 for asset returns.

Based on Neximmune Inc (NEXI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.