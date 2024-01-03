Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) is above average at 27.03x. The 36-month beta value for YMM is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YMM is 881.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of YMM on January 03, 2024 was 5.52M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 6.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that 2023 turned out to be a good year for technology services participants due to artificial intelligence. In 2024, digitization, driven by emerging trends, is likely to take center stage.

YMM’s Market Performance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has experienced a -1.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.84% drop in the past month, and a -4.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for YMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.17% for YMM’s stock, with a -3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

YMM Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 4.91 for asset returns.

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.