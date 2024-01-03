An In-Depth Look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) Stock Performance

The stock of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has seen a 1.81% increase in the past week, with a 8.66% gain in the past month, and a 6.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for TEVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.09% for TEVA’s stock, with a 19.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is $41.67, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for TEVA is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On January 03, 2024, TEVA’s average trading volume was 8.25M shares.

TEVA) stock’s latest price update

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has plunge by 2.20relation to previous closing price of 10.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-02 that TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, as well as on its financial guidance for 2024, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET. In order to participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free p.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TEVA Trading at 13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Kalif Eliyahu Sharon, who sale 35,125 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, Kalif Eliyahu Sharon now owns 99,162 shares of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, valued at $341,889 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Amir, the Chief Accounting Officer of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, sale 1,981 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Weiss Amir is holding 42,442 shares at $19,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -28.17, with -5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.