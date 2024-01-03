An In-Depth Look at Semtech Corp.’s (SMTC) Stock Performance

The stock of Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has gone down by -2.87% for the week, with a 32.19% rise in the past month and a -14.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.55% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.89% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMTC is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SMTC is $30.90, which is $9.26 above the current price. The public float for SMTC is 63.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on January 03, 2024 was 2.33M shares.

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 21.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that The year 2023, in terms of technology, was an incredible year. It was the year in which artificial intelligence and other sectors within technology were boosted.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SMTC Trading at 24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +28.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.87. In addition, Semtech Corp. saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Summers Sylvia, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $22.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Summers Sylvia now owns 13,008 shares of Semtech Corp., valued at $358,304 using the latest closing price.

Rodensky Michael W, the SVP of Semtech Corp., sale 18,227 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Rodensky Michael W is holding 0 shares at $464,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value -88.88, with -28.57 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp. (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 53.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.