An In-Depth Look at Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s (KTTA) Stock Performance

In the past week, KTTA stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly gain of 23.47% and a quarterly plunge of -15.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.60% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.62% for KTTA’s stock, with a -8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KTTA is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KTTA is 14.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of KTTA on January 03, 2024 was 87.49K shares.

KTTA) stock’s latest price update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 7.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company’s shares experienced major volatility on Tuesday. Investors watching KTTA stock will note that it closed out Tuesday up less than 1%.

KTTA Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares surge +26.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.2300. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp, valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp stands at -2864.29. The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.47. Equity return is now at value -41.49, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Based on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 2.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -101.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.