An In-Depth Look at ImmunityBio Inc’s (IBRX) Stock Performance

The stock of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has seen a 3.45% increase in the past week, with a 26.98% gain in the past month, and a 234.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.31% for IBRX’s stock, with a 83.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBRX is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IBRX is 130.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.92% of that float. On January 03, 2024, IBRX’s average trading volume was 5.96M shares.

IBRX) stock’s latest price update

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has plunge by -8.40relation to previous closing price of 5.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Two factors –lower interest rates and the low valuation of many biotech stocks — are likely to result in many biotech companies being acquired in 2024. Lower interest rates will result in many drug maker stocks being acquired because cheaper borrowing costs will make it cheaper for firms to borrow the money that they need to finance deals.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IBRX Trading at 30.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +31.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +275.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7,404.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.