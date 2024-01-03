Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) has seen a -13.40% decrease in the past week, with a -13.58% drop in the past month, and a -25.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for CRMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for CRMT’s stock, with a -21.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRMT is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRMT is $67.25, which is -$1.77 below than the current price. The public float for CRMT is 5.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.70% of that float. The average trading volume of CRMT on January 03, 2024 was 103.63K shares.

The stock of Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) has decreased by -8.91 when compared to last closing price of 75.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-05 that America’s Car-Mart was supposed to report a big profit this quarter. However, it reported an even bigger loss instead.

CRMT Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMT fell by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.11. In addition, Americas Car Mart, Inc. saw -8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMT starting from Peterson Adam K, who sale 15,500 shares at the price of $118.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Peterson Adam K now owns 631,051 shares of Americas Car Mart, Inc., valued at $1,829,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Adam K, the 10% Owner of Americas Car Mart, Inc., sale 10,031 shares at $120.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Peterson Adam K is holding 646,551 shares at $1,208,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+42.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Car Mart, Inc. stands at +1.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.90. Equity return is now at value -4.06, with -1.41 for asset returns.

Based on Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT), the company’s capital structure generated 140.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.42. Total debt to assets is 48.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.