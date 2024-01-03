Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) has seen a -6.24% decrease in the past week, with a 7.77% gain in the past month, and a 24.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for ALTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for ALTR’s stock, with a 12.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALTR is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALTR is $77.00, which is -$1.09 below the current market price. The public float for ALTR is 53.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ALTR on January 03, 2024 was 349.34K shares.

ALTR) stock’s latest price update

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.20 compared to its previous closing price of 84.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that As we usher in a a burgeoning bull market in 2024, it’s paramount to turn our attention to the top cloud computing stocks. The last decade has showcased cloud computing’s role in revolutionizing business operations, enhancing collaboration, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and data security.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALTR Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.97. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Scapa James Ralph, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $74.12 back on Dec 18. After this action, Scapa James Ralph now owns 0 shares of Altair Engineering Inc, valued at $741,150 using the latest closing price.

JRS Investments LLC, the 10% Owner of Altair Engineering Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $74.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that JRS Investments LLC is holding 0 shares at $370,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67. Equity return is now at value -2.83, with -1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.