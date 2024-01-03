AlloVir Inc (ALVR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALVR is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALVR is 56.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALVR on January 03, 2024 was 1.48M shares.

The stock price of AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) has jumped by 1.25 compared to previous close of 0.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-22 that Shares of AlloVir Inc. ALVR, -66.75% plummeted 66.6% toward their first-ever close below $1 on heavy volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the immunotherapy company decided to discontinue the Phase 3 trials on posoleucel, a T cell therapy targeting a number of pathogens in immunocompromised people, citing “futility.” The stock, which was the biggest decliner among those listed on major U.S. exchanges, is headed for its biggest decline since going public in July 2020.

ALVR’s Market Performance

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has seen a -10.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -63.39% decline in the past month and a -65.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.83% for ALVR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -62.87% for ALVR’s stock, with a -77.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1 based on the research report published on December 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALVR Trading at -58.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -65.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7897. In addition, AlloVir Inc saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Hagen Brett R, who sale 28,335 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Dec 27. After this action, Hagen Brett R now owns 97,500 shares of AlloVir Inc, valued at $20,838 using the latest closing price.

Brainard Diana, the Chief Executive Officer of AlloVir Inc, sale 4,382 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Brainard Diana is holding 874,906 shares at $7,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -75.29, with -62.31 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.