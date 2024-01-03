Akerna Corp (KERN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KERN is 2.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KERN is 9.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KERN on January 03, 2024 was 349.25K shares.

KERN stock's latest price update

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.45 in comparison to its previous close of 0.44, however, the company has experienced a 20.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-02 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2023) – Gryphon Digital Mining, a private company with a leading carbon neutral bitcoin miner with a proposed merger with Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Rob Chang, CEO and Director, will be giving the presentation.

KERN’s Market Performance

Akerna Corp (KERN) has experienced a 20.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.16% rise in the past month, and a 71.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.80% for KERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.97% for KERN’s stock, with a -23.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KERN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KERN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KERN Trading at 26.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.42%, as shares surge +30.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KERN rose by +21.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3517. In addition, Akerna Corp saw -11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.68 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akerna Corp stands at -429.65. The total capital return value is set at -36.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -193.37. Equity return is now at value -366.90, with -80.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akerna Corp (KERN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.