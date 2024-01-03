AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGE is 21.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of AGE was 250.80K shares.

The stock price of AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: AGE) has jumped by 8.81 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that Privately-owned Serina Therapeutics Inc is being merged into AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) in a move that will reboot the Nasdaq ‘human longevity’ stock, into an immunology and gene therapy firm seeking a treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Holders of Serina, a specialist in ‘small molecule’ central nervous system drug discovery, will own 75% of the combined company’s equity as a result of the ‘reverse merger’ transaction.

AGE’s Market Performance

AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has experienced a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.14% rise in the past month, and a -39.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.55% for AGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.59% for AGE’s stock, with a -33.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGE Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares surge +13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGE rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3680. In addition, AgeX Therapeutics Inc saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGE

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 341.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.