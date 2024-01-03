Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $81.59, which is $9.24 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 210.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AER on January 03, 2024 was 1.93M shares.

AER stock's latest price update

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.65 in relation to its previous close of 74.32. However, the company has experienced a -2.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that AerCap has delivered strong returns compared to airlines in 2023, validating the recommendation to own AerCap instead of airlines. AerCap is buying back ~20% of shares outstanding in 2023 and more to come in 2024. AerCap’s current book value is understated, with potential recoveries from Russia and asset sales at a premium to book value.

AER’s Market Performance

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen a -2.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.05% gain in the past month and a 21.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 17.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AER Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.71. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.