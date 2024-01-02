Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (ZCAR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (ZCAR) has gone down by -69.25% for the week, with a -62.61% drop in the past month and a -67.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.62% for ZCAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.65% for ZCAR’s stock, with a -64.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCAR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZCAR is 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 rating it as "hold," and 0 rating it as "sell."

The public float for ZCAR is 2.74M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZCAR on January 02, 2024 was 15.21K shares.

ZCAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCAR) has decreased by -61.56 when compared to last closing price of 9.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -69.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZCAR Trading at -61.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.59%, as shares sank -60.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZCAR fell by -69.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Zoomcar Holdings Inc. saw -64.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZCAR

The total capital return value is set at -3.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.09. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (ZCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (ZCAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.