ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZKIN is 18.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume for ZKIN on January 02, 2024 was 72.86K shares.

ZKIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZK International Group Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) has decreased by -9.34 when compared to last closing price of 1.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-01-13 that The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has seen a -7.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.89% gain in the past month and a 39.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for ZKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.83% for ZKIN’s stock, with a 42.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0332. In addition, ZK International Group Co Ltd. saw 140.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+6.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co Ltd. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at -4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67.

Based on ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.40. Total debt to assets is 19.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.