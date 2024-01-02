Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Stock Sees a11.80 Increase

In the past week, ZIM stock has gone down by -4.71%, with a monthly gain of 57.64% and a quarterly surge of 11.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.23% for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.99% for ZIM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZIM is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZIM is 95.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.22% of that float. On January 02, 2024, ZIM’s average trading volume was 4.30M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.80 compared to its previous closing price of 9.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-31 that ZIM Integrated (NYSE: ZIM) stock price will be in the spotlight this week as investors focus on the embattled shipping industry. The shares ended the year at $10, about 56% above the lowest level in 2023.

ZIM Trading at 36.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +46.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value -50.92, with -21.13 for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.