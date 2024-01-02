Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) has dropped by -7.71 compared to previous close of 7.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Courtney Dugan – Vice President of Investor Relations Michael Rossi – President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gad – Chief Business Officer Bo Kruse – Chief Financial Officer Sue Smith – Chief Commercial Officer Steen Lisby – Chief Scientific Officer Conference Call Participants Alec Stranahan – Bank of America Charles Zhu – Guggenheim Bill Maughan – Canaccord Genuity Mike Ulz – Morgan Robert Burns – HC Wainwright Operator Good morning and welcome to Y-mAbs Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today’s event is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for YMAB is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YMAB is 33.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.46% of that float. The average trading volume of YMAB on January 02, 2024 was 204.66K shares.

YMAB’s Market Performance

YMAB stock saw an increase of 8.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.24% and a quarterly increase of 25.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for YMAB’s stock, with a 10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

YMAB Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc saw 39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Gad Thomas, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gad Thomas now owns 265,032 shares of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, valued at $330,500 using the latest closing price.

Gad Thomas, the Chief Business Officer of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Gad Thomas is holding 315,032 shares at $341,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -14.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.