Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) is above average at 17.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for XRX is 113.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRX on January 02, 2024 was 2.16M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

XRX) stock’s latest price update

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.35relation to previous closing price of 18.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

XRX’s Market Performance

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has experienced a -2.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.56% rise in the past month, and a 16.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for XRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for XRX’s stock, with a 21.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +31.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.82. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corp saw 25.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 34,245,314 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Sep 28. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 0 shares of Xerox Holdings Corp, valued at $542,445,774 using the latest closing price.

Morno-Wade Suzan, the EVP & CHRO of Xerox Holdings Corp, sale 9,126 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Morno-Wade Suzan is holding 46,323 shares at $152,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corp stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value 5.57, with 1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.