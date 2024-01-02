What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) Stock

In the past week, TSLA stock has gone down by -0.94%, with a monthly gain of 4.20% and a quarterly plunge of -0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Tesla Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for TSLA stock, with a simple moving average of 9.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 80.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSLA is 2.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Tesla Inc (TSLA) is $241.21, which is -$8.96 below the current market price. The public float for TSLA is 2.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On January 02, 2024, TSLA’s average trading volume was 119.66M shares.

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.68 in relation to its previous close of 248.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-02 that There are now only 14 all-electric-vehicle models that qualify for some of the federal purchase tax credit, down from 35 just before the new year.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $146 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSLA Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.69. In addition, Tesla Inc saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Taneja Vaibhav, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Taneja Vaibhav now owns 104,930 shares of Tesla Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Baglino Andrew D, the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of Tesla Inc, sale 1,298 shares at $244.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Baglino Andrew D is holding 69,390 shares at $317,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 23.13, with 12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.