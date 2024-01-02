What Recent Market Trends Mean for Remitly Global Inc’s (RELY) Stock

In the past week, RELY stock has gone up by 3.57%, with a monthly decline of -8.70% and a quarterly plunge of -23.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Remitly Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RELY is 0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RELY is 131.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. On January 02, 2024, RELY’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.21 in relation to its previous close of 19.46. However, the company has experienced a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Remitly beat top-line estimates in its Q3 report but missed on the bottom line. The company raised its guidance for the full year.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RELY Trading at -10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw 69.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.11 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 59,928 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $271,671 using the latest closing price.

Chung Bora, the Director of Remitly Global Inc, sale 11,051 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Chung Bora is holding 80,000 shares at $210,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -13.42 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.