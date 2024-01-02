What Recent Market Trends Mean for Borr Drilling Ltd’s (BORR) Stock

The stock of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has gone up by 1.38% for the week, with a 18.90% rise in the past month and a 3.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for BORR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.89% for BORR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BORR is also noteworthy at 2.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BORR is 217.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of BORR on January 02, 2024 was 1.58M shares.

BORR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 7.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that Last month, leading shallow water driller Borr Drilling reported Q3/2023 results in line with management’s most recent projections and reaffirmed guidance for both 2023 and 2024. Despite the somewhat disappointing terms of the recent debt refinancing, the board of directors approved the initiation of a $0.05 quarterly cash dividend and a $100 million share repurchase program. The jackup market outlook remains strong with management projecting potential undersupply of modern rigs going into 2025. As a result, dayrates are likely to recover further.

BORR Trading at 13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw 48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.