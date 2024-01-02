Wallbox N.V (WBX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBX is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WBX is 60.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% of that float. On January 02, 2024, WBX’s average trading volume was 912.33K shares.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 1.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Penny stocks are a trading bet. They are favored by investors looking for some quick returns in a short time-frame who aren’t risk-averse.

WBX’s Market Performance

Wallbox N.V (WBX) has experienced a -7.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.67% rise in the past month, and a -22.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.92% for WBX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.23% for WBX’s stock, with a -39.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WBX Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8625. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -51.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wallbox N.V (WBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.