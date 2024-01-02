WalkMe Ltd (WKME) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WKME is 21.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WKME on January 02, 2024 was 93.50K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

WKME) stock’s latest price update

WalkMe Ltd (NASDAQ: WKME)’s stock price has soared by 6.91 in relation to previous closing price of 9.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that WalkMe (WKME) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

WKME’s Market Performance

WalkMe Ltd (WKME) has experienced a 10.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.51% rise in the past month, and a 12.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for WKME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for WKME’s stock, with a 13.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKME stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WKME by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WKME in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $11 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WKME Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKME rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, WalkMe Ltd saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.83 for the present operating margin

+78.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for WalkMe Ltd stands at -37.81. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.08. Equity return is now at value -26.31, with -15.25 for asset returns.

Based on WalkMe Ltd (WKME), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 1.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WalkMe Ltd (WKME) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.