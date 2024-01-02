vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) has gone up by 27.92% for the week, with a -22.66% drop in the past month and a -39.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.23% for VTVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.64% for VTVT’s stock, with a -52.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTVT is 0.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) is $160.00, which is $148.5 above the current market price. The public float for VTVT is 0.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On January 02, 2024, VTVT’s average trading volume was 20.28K shares.

VTVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) has increased by 25.14 when compared to last closing price of 9.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Some investors believe that the market is always correct and that stock prices always accurately reflect reality. As a result, they will rarely if ever buy stocks that are tumbling and that are out of favor with the market.

VTVT Trading at -11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -19.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT rose by +27.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc saw -56.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1116.95 for the present operating margin

+95.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for vTv Therapeutics Inc stands at -949.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,335.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.