VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) has increased by 8.64 when compared to last closing price of 0.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-05 that VolitionRx (NYSE-A:VNRX) told investors it has secured €5 million (roughly $5.5 million) in financing from Belgium’s Wallonie Entreprendre (WE) for the ongoing development of its Nu.Q product portfolio. The multi-national epigenetics company said the funds will also be used to advance the clinical and regulatory program for Nu.Q NETs, which it believes will aid the early diagnosis of diseases such as sepsis, as it works with leading clinicians and researchers to help facilitate the effective introduction of the diagnostic solution into clinical practice.

Is It Worth Investing in VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) by analysts is $3.76, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 57.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of VNRX was 188.18K shares.

VNRX’s Market Performance

The stock of VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has seen a 6.22% increase in the past week, with a -6.88% drop in the past month, and a 4.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.26% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.65% for VNRX’s stock, with a -42.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VNRX Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX rose by +6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6766. In addition, VolitionRX Ltd saw -70.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Butera Salvatore Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Dec 18. After this action, Butera Salvatore Thomas now owns 99,350 shares of VolitionRX Ltd, valued at $8,300 using the latest closing price.

Butera Salvatore Thomas, the CEO – Volition Veterinary of VolitionRX Ltd, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Butera Salvatore Thomas is holding 89,350 shares at $7,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRX Ltd stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37. Equity return is now at value -5396.85, with -163.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.