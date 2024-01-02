Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has seen a 1.02% increase in the past week, with a 1.88% gain in the past month, and a -17.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for VTLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for VTLE’s stock, with a -6.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTLE is 3.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VTLE is 27.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTLE on January 02, 2024 was 794.29K shares.

VTLE) stock’s latest price update

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 46.49. However, the company has seen a 1.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Vital Energy’s (VTLE) latest acquisition will significantly boost its estimated 2024 production.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTLE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VTLE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VTLE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $48 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VTLE Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.36. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from Lancaster Lori A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $45.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lancaster Lori A now owns 1,747 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $45,030 using the latest closing price.

Denny Mark David, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Vital Energy Inc., sale 5,496 shares at $54.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Denny Mark David is holding 18,494 shares at $300,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Equity return is now at value 38.35, with 14.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.