Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VERV is 51.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERV on January 02, 2024 was 1.68M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VERV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) has plunged by -6.76 when compared to previous closing price of 14.95, but the company has seen a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that The biotech sector is finishing 2023 on a high after a difficult couple of years, buoyed by Big Pharma M&A activity. The SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF has been soaring as a result of the M&A spree. Despite a challenging year, there have been some winners in the biotech sector – I have been fortunate to share a few successful tips with Seeking Alpha readers.

VERV’s Market Performance

VERV’s stock has fallen by -1.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.46% and a quarterly rise of 5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.19% for Verve Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.18% for VERV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $29 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VERV Trading at 11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.39. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Dorval Allison, who sale 554 shares at the price of $11.45 back on Nov 29. After this action, Dorval Allison now owns 4,060 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,343 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8536.17 for the present operating margin

-245.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verve Therapeutics Inc stands at -8108.55. The total capital return value is set at -33.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -38.24, with -29.99 for asset returns.

Based on Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), the company’s capital structure generated 14.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 12.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 81.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.