Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by analysts is $40.56, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of VZ was 22.27M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has increased by 2.39 when compared to last closing price of 37.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Verizon Communications, Eversource Energy, and Intercontinental Exchange are three dividend growth and income stocks to consider for 2024.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ’s stock has risen by 2.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.71% and a quarterly rise of 21.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Verizon Communications Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.25% for VZ’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VZ Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.76. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 3,340 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Dec 11. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 46,295 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $127,889 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 23,380 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 49,635 shares at $888,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.