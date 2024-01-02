Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ULY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ULY on January 02, 2024 was 200.67K shares.

ULY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Urgent.ly Inc (NASDAQ: ULY) has increased by 10.07 when compared to last closing price of 2.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”) today announced that Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: Urgently’s management will present at the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on both December 6 and Dece.

ULY’s Market Performance

Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) has seen a 36.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.87% decline in the past month and a -20.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.13% for ULY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for ULY’s stock, with a -36.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ULY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $7 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ULY Trading at -16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares sank -27.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULY rose by +36.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Urgent.ly Inc saw -48.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULY starting from Ben Volkow, who sale 4,278 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Ben Volkow now owns 587,022 shares of Urgent.ly Inc, valued at $14,674 using the latest closing price.

Geisse Andrew M, the Director of Urgent.ly Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Geisse Andrew M is holding 61,046 shares at $99,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.