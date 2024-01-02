Unity Software Inc (U) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for U is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for U is 229.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.68% of that float. The average trading volume of U on January 02, 2024 was 11.83M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

U) stock’s latest price update

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U)’s stock price has plunge by -4.77relation to previous closing price of 40.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that Artificial intelligence (AI) breathed new life into technology stocks in 2023. However, heading into 2024, investors are becoming pickier about where to invest in AI.

U’s Market Performance

U’s stock has fallen by -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.95% and a quarterly rise of 27.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Unity Software Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.61% for U stock, with a simple moving average of 16.22% for the last 200 days.

U Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.19. In addition, Unity Software Inc saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Gupta Anirma, who sale 2,551 shares at the price of $39.99 back on Dec 26. After this action, Gupta Anirma now owns 397,741 shares of Unity Software Inc, valued at $102,014 using the latest closing price.

Bar-Zeev Tomer, the President, Grow Solutions of Unity Software Inc, sale 150,000 shares at $40.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Bar-Zeev Tomer is holding 1,200,332 shares at $6,137,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.01 for the present operating margin

+68.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc stands at -66.21. The total capital return value is set at -15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49. Equity return is now at value -31.54, with -14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Software Inc (U), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Unity Software Inc (U) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.