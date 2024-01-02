Understanding the 7.46% Volatility Levels of Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, VUZI stock has gone down by -11.28%, with a monthly decline of -3.02% and a quarterly plunge of -42.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Vuzix Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.74% for VUZI stock, with a simple moving average of -46.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is $5.50, which is $3.41 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 58.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VUZI on January 02, 2024 was 783.42K shares.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.92 in relation to its previous close of 2.24. However, the company has experienced a -11.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that While the broader wearable technologies space has attracted legions of everyday consumers, smartwatch stocks deserve to be on your radar for one very simple reason: the massive total addressable market for innovations classified under wearable tech 2.0. According to Grand View Research, the global wearable tech market reached a valuation of $61.3 billion last year.

VUZI Trading at -18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw -42.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Travers Paul J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Nov 15. After this action, Travers Paul J now owns 2,837,670 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $19,274 using the latest closing price.

Kay Edward William Jr., the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kay Edward William Jr. is holding 206,843 shares at $42,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -37.08, with -34.23 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.