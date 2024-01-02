Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWO is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TWO is 95.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On January 02, 2024, TWO’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

TWO) stock’s latest price update

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.83 in comparison to its previous close of 14.19, however, the company has experienced a -1.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not. Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps. One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn’t nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO’s stock has fallen by -1.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.43% and a quarterly rise of 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Two Harbors Investment Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.86% for TWO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TWO Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from LETICA NICHOLAS, who sale 8,653 shares at the price of $12.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, LETICA NICHOLAS now owns 77,693 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp, valued at $112,155 using the latest closing price.

GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the President and CEO of Two Harbors Investment Corp, sale 8,741 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS is holding 169,561 shares at $107,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4623.57 for the present operating margin

-646.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp stands at +1906.93. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.41. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 476.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.65. Total debt to assets is 77.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.