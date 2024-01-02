Trading Update: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Stock Endures 2.42% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has gone down by -4.21% for the week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month and a 29.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for UBER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.53% for UBER stock, with a simple moving average of 33.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Right Now?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 119.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UBER is 1.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of UBER was 29.81M shares.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.99 in relation to its previous close of 61.57. However, the company has experienced a -4.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2024-01-02 that The dawn of 2024 brings a wave of optimism for the stock market, fueled by recent positive macroeconomic developments.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $62 based on the research report published on December 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UBER Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.36. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc saw -3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $52.84 back on Nov 14. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 1,016,243 shares of Uber Technologies Inc, valued at $5,284,000 using the latest closing price.

Hazelbaker Jill sale 18,850 shares at $53.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Hazelbaker Jill is holding 109,009 shares at $999,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.