Trading Update: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Stock Endures 6.69% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has gone up by 11.37% for the week, with a 11.37% rise in the past month and a 18.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.69% for REKR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.21% for REKR’s stock, with a 41.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for REKR is also noteworthy at 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for REKR is 63.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. The average trading volume of REKR on January 02, 2024 was 824.24K shares.

REKR) stock’s latest price update

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 3.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that There’s a strong argument to be made that investors should consider mid-cap AI stocks currently. The markets expect that the Fed will hold interest rates steady moving forward.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +20.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc saw 177.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, BERMAN ROBERT ALAN now owns 1,135,219 shares of Rekor Systems Inc, valued at $34,455 using the latest closing price.

Arctis Global LLC, the 10% Owner of Rekor Systems Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Arctis Global LLC is holding 9,647,491 shares at $310,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc stands at -418.95. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.24. Equity return is now at value -84.00, with -45.73 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.