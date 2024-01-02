Trading Update: China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock Endures 14.82% Monthly Volatility

The stock of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has gone up by 11.11% for the week, with a -6.85% drop in the past month and a -18.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.82% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for CPHI stock, with a simple moving average of -50.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for CPHI is 32.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of CPHI was 3.53M shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.82 in relation to its previous close of 0.12. However, the company has experienced a 11.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Pulse2 reported 2022-12-06 that The stock price of China Pharma (CPHI) has been volatile this week. This is why.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at 13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1130. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -87.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. The total capital return value is set at -22.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.93. Equity return is now at value -69.55, with -19.72 for asset returns.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.