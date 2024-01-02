TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 81.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-26 that When investors think about whether to increase their exposure beyond the big companies that grab most of the headlines in the financial media, they are likely to look at small-cap stocks first. After all, the sky’s the limit.

Is It Worth Investing in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Right Now?

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TKO is 61.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of TKO was 1.25M shares.

TKO’s Market Performance

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen a 3.24% increase in the past week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month, and a -2.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for TKO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.64% for TKO stock, with a simple moving average of -12.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TKO Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO rose by +3.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.71. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 23.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who purchase 12,531 shares at the price of $79.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 12,531 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $999,974 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of TKO Group Holdings Inc, purchase 12,531 shares at $79.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 12,531 shares at $999,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 26.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.