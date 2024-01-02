Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (TTNP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (NASDAQ: TTNP)’s stock price has soared by 25.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 59.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-07-10 that Use these tips for finding penny stocks in different industries in 2022 The post Which Industries Are Penny Stocks Investors Watching Right Now appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (NASDAQ: TTNP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TTNP is 10.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTNP on January 02, 2024 was 44.36K shares.

TTNP’s Market Performance

TTNP stock saw an increase of 59.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.17% and a quarterly increase of -12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (TTNP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.85% for TTNP’s stock, with a -27.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTNP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

TTNP Trading at 16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.93%, as shares surge +21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP rose by +59.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2965. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) saw -47.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTNP starting from Lazar David E., who sale 3,388,902 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 21. After this action, Lazar David E. now owns 0 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de), valued at $4,168,349 using the latest closing price.

Lazar David E., the Chief Executive Officer of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de), sale 359,066 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Lazar David E. is holding 0 shares at $441,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1837.52 for the present operating margin

+64.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) stands at -1832.32. The total capital return value is set at -292.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -302.27. Equity return is now at value -105.55, with -75.76 for asset returns.

Based on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (TTNP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.06. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (TTNP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.