Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TLRY is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is $2.74, which is $0.43 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 729.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.16% of that float. On January 02, 2024, TLRY’s average trading volume was 16.44M shares.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has soared by 0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 2.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-02 that Penny stocks can get the market’s attention, if nothing else. These speculative plays offer exponential returns for the strong-of-heart and provide ample opportunities for traders.

TLRY’s Market Performance

TLRY’s stock has risen by 5.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.63% and a quarterly rise of 1.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for Tilray Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.78% for TLRY’s stock, with a 6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at 22.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

+8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc stands at -231.64. The total capital return value is set at -4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.74. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -29.03 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.11. Total debt to assets is 13.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.