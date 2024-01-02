The Volatility of XPO Inc’s (XPO) Stock: A -1.96% Ratio for the Week

The stock of XPO Inc (XPO) has seen a -1.96% decrease in the past week, with a 1.87% gain in the past month, and a 17.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for XPO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for XPO’s stock, with a 38.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) is above average at 303.29x. The 36-month beta value for XPO is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XPO is $92.05, which is $4.46 above than the current price. The public float for XPO is 113.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on January 02, 2024 was 1.58M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.71 in relation to previous closing price of 90.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-27 that 2023 brought markets a year full of swings, both emotional and financial, driven by the fears of a coming recession (which was never realized) and a FED that turned hawkish and began raising interest rates aggressively; today’s bull market is sponsored by a second consecutive quarter of real GDP growth for the U.S.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $96 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XPO Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.25. In addition, XPO Inc saw 163.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $79.71 back on Nov 06. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 3,000 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $119,565 using the latest closing price.

Landry Allison, the Director of XPO Inc, sale 1,600 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Landry Allison is holding 3,360 shares at $85,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 6.57, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, XPO Inc (XPO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.