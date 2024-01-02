The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Targa Resources Corp’s (TRGP) Stock

The stock of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has gone down by -0.28% for the week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month and a 1.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for TRGP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for TRGP’s stock, with a 8.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) is above average at 22.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) is $107.94, which is $21.07 above the current market price. The public float for TRGP is 218.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRGP on January 02, 2024 was 1.69M shares.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 86.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (“Targa” or the “Company”) announced today that representatives from the Company will participate in investor meetings at the following investor conferences in New York City, NY:

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TRGP Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.52. In addition, Targa Resources Corp saw 18.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Muraro Robert, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $89.65 back on Dec 04. After this action, Muraro Robert now owns 184,521 shares of Targa Resources Corp, valued at $224,132 using the latest closing price.

CRISP CHARLES R, the Director of Targa Resources Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $85.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that CRISP CHARLES R is holding 116,524 shares at $255,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 35.48, with 4.38 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 433.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.27. Total debt to assets is 54.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.