The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc’s (AGAE) Stock

In the past week, AGAE stock has gone down by -22.06%, with a monthly gain of 16.48% and a quarterly surge of 16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.94% for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.52% for AGAE’s stock, with a 5.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AGAE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGAE is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGAE is 11.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AGAE on January 02, 2024 was 59.33K shares.

AGAE) stock’s latest price update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AGAE)’s stock price has dropped by -15.87 in relation to previous closing price of 1.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-06 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company”), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-833-816-1413 (United States) or 1-412-317-0505 (international). A live webcast o.

AGAE Trading at 7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGAE fell by -22.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1921. In addition, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGAE starting from Choi Roy, who purchase 153,532 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Dec 19. After this action, Choi Roy now owns 1,903,822 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, valued at $219,551 using the latest closing price.

Choi Roy, the 10% Owner of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, purchase 10,002 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Choi Roy is holding 1,750,290 shares at $13,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGAE

Equity return is now at value -4.82, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.