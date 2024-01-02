The -34.99% Simple Moving Average of C3is Inc’s (CISS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of C3is Inc (CISS) has gone up by 7.25% for the week, with a 1.05% rise in the past month and a 15.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.77% for CISS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for CISS’s stock, with a -34.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CISS is 2.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume for CISS on January 02, 2024 was 600.55K shares.

CISS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) has dropped by -8.67 compared to previous close of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-19 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CISS Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISS rose by +7.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5079. In addition, C3is Inc saw -94.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.26 for the present operating margin

+60.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3is Inc stands at +57.53.

Based on C3is Inc (CISS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3is Inc (CISS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.