The -13.88% Decline of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s (REXR) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen a 0.92% increase in the past week, with a 15.22% gain in the past month, and a 13.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for REXR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for REXR’s stock, with a 7.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for REXR is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REXR is $57.86, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for REXR is 210.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for REXR on January 02, 2024 was 1.63M shares.

REXR) stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 56.98, however, the company has experienced a 0.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that I don’t want to put my money into lackluster or even mere “decent” holdings. And you shouldn’t either. That should be an automatic new year’s resolution – even if you hate making them.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $55 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

REXR Trading at 14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.69. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.16, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.