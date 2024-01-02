The -13.88% Decline of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s (DNA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DNA stock has gone down by -4.00%, with a monthly gain of 30.23% and a quarterly plunge of -1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.14% for DNA’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DNA is 1.32B, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNA on January 02, 2024 was 19.44M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 1.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-24 that Ginkgo Bioworks is a cell programming specialist that has partnered with many big companies. It is in a very early stage, but has a lot of promising opportunities in the long run.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DNA Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5662. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Dec 21. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 4,094,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $173,700 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P. sale 37,650 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 12,374,544 shares at $65,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -63.83, with -44.02 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.