The 1.36% Simple Moving Average of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (CHD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has seen a 3.02% increase in the past week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month, and a 3.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.30% for CHD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is above average at 53.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) is $97.16, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for CHD is 245.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHD on January 02, 2024 was 1.63M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 93.99, however, the company has experienced a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHD Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.24. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. saw 17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Read Michael, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Read Michael now owns 0 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., valued at $432,000 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL MATTHEW, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., sale 132,881 shares at $96.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that FARRELL MATTHEW is holding 112,444 shares at $12,756,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.